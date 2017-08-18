Mere Bellies: New Video & Installation By Christopher Corey Allen

We’re as excited to see Christopher Corey Allen‘s new show Mere Bellies as we’ve been for an art show in recent memory. The short films and sculpture, created while in residence at Hair and Nails (such a great name for a gallery, of course it’s in the Witch District), assemble everything from video and print media, sculpture, performance and psaligraphy to cinema, religion, mythology, anthropology, and popular culture. The final product, from what we’ve seen so far, is vibrant, imaginative, full of ritual and archetype, weird and wonderful. Expect a full house for Friday’s opening reception! Friday, 7-10 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Hair and Nails, 2222 1/2 E 35th St, MPLS; hairandnailsart.com