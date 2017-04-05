Merce Cunningham Across Media: Living Dance Dialogue

It’s a testament to the importance of Merce Cunningham in 20th Century art that he’s not only a major influence in his primary field of performance, but in almost every other discipline, too. The Walker continues their ongoing celebration of Cunningham by covering his crossover appeal with four days of events that spam the range of his legacy. At tonight’s kickoff, former Merce Cunningham Dance Company dancers Patricia Lent, Silas Riener, and Andrea Weber discuss their experiences as members of Cunningham’s company, and subsequent days include Cunningham’s personal and productive connection to John Cage, dance as captured by the camera, and his collaborative streak. Check out the program and try to catch one. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; walkerart.org