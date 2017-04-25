Mending Lab

Have a favorite piece of clothing that needs a little TLC? A part of the annual Fashion Revolution happenings, Lindsey Strange, Teaching Specialist at the UofM’s College of Design, Conscious Collective, and members of Zero Judgment / Zero Waste will be on hand at Junket to help mend any clothing you want to help repair or improve. While you’re there, hear more about the incremental changes that you can make to improve your environmental impact, as well as the week’s other Fashion Revolution events at boutiques and cocktail rooms around town. 7 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Junket Tossed & Found, 4049 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; shopjunket.com