Posted on December 18, 2017 at 5:10 am
Even better than all the presents on your list to Santa, the Memory Lanes Winter Cover show crams in a bunch of loud fast legends—and maybe even some costumes!—into a bowling alley. Stop in to hear sets from Twisted Sister (and not just the hits, but some of Dee’s other party tunes), hardcore punk legends Bad Brains, and even a full set of Cali punk legends Fear from their legendary debut Fear: The Record9:30 PM. Free.Paul Cajun

Memory Lanes, 2520 26th Ave S, MPLS; memorylanesmpls.com

