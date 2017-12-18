Memory Lanes Winter Cover Show

Even better than all the presents on your list to Santa, the Memory Lanes Winter Cover show crams in a bunch of loud fast legends—and maybe even some costumes!—into a bowling alley. Stop in to hear sets from Twisted Sister (and not just the hits, but some of Dee’s other party tunes), hardcore punk legends Bad Brains, and even a full set of Cali punk legends Fear from their legendary debut Fear: The Record. 9:30 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Memory Lanes, 2520 26th Ave S, MPLS; memorylanesmpls.com