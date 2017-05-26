Memory Lanes Block Party

If Soundset kicks off summer festival season, Memory Lanes ushers us into the block parties. The gigantic two days parking lot party—which we’ve said before is one of the best block parties of the year—features the most recognizable names of the MPLS + STPL music scene for only $5 and does it just outside one of the best bowling alleys in Twincy. This year’s lineup again swings across genres with everyone from pop rockers The Shackletons​ to 90s tribute band You Oughta Know to electro-soul artist Sarah White to new wave rockers Monica LaPlante to hometown punk legends and “greatest living American punk band” Dillinger Four and nearly two dozen more. There’s even live band karaoke happening courtesy of Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band one night and DJ sets from Shannon Blowtorch, Sophia Eris, and DJ Keezy on the other inside after the music moves inside, plus there’s PBR everywhere. It’s too bad this thing only happens once a year. Saturday & Sunday, 3 PM-2 AM. $5 each day. —Paul Cajun

Memory Lanes, 2520 26th Ave S, MPLS; memorylanesmpls.com