Meet Your Museums

Posted on September 12, 2017 at 9:27 am
bauhaus brew labs

Grab a beer at Bauhaus Brew Labs with reps from over a dozen Twincy cultural organizations, from The American Swedish Institute to The Minnesota Zoo—with The Walker, the M, the Bakken, and even some outdoorsy orgs in the mix, too. Along with the info, the Arts & Culture party includes ticket giveaways, a few different activities, plus pizza from Parkway. 6 PM. Free.Ashlynn McKinney

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, MPLS; bauhausbrewlabs.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.