Meet Your Museums

Grab a beer at Bauhaus Brew Labs with reps from over a dozen Twincy cultural organizations, from The American Swedish Institute to The Minnesota Zoo—with The Walker, the M, the Bakken, and even some outdoorsy orgs in the mix, too. Along with the info, the Arts & Culture party includes ticket giveaways, a few different activities, plus pizza from Parkway. 6 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, MPLS; bauhausbrewlabs.com