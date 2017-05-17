Medieval Dinner At The Black Forest Inn

“Party like it’s 1417″? Sounds fantastic. To celebrate the 600th Anniversary of the Hacker-Pschorr Brewery and even their own 52nd Anniversary (this past Monday), der Black Forest Inn has put together a seven-course meal of food from the Middle Ages like herb and edible flower salad and marzipan hedgehogs that also has beer pairings. It’ll be like a feast from Game of Thrones, but you won’t get savagely murdered. Call ahead to let them know you’re going. 6:45 PM. $70.Art Humes

Black Forest Inn, 1 E 26th St, MPLS; blackforestinnmpls.com

