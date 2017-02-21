McNally Smith College of Music: Art + Music Series

If you have yet to take in the powerful photography and film exhibition Ken Gonzales-Day: Shadowlands at the Minnesota Museum of American Art, or if you understandablywant another go at it, make your way to downtown St. Easy tonight. McNally Smith College’s Contemporary Vocal Ensemble, led by voice faculty Jennifer Parker, takes inspiration from Gonzales-Day’s film Run Up and will be performing a vocal interpretation of the visual art. 7-8 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Minnesota Museum of American Art, 4th and Robert St, STPL; mmaa.org