McKnight Theater Artist Fellows Present Works in Progress

It’s always a big deal to become a McKnight Fellow—thank you, the mix of our market’s tight monetary resources and notoriety. But even outside the well-deserved recognition, this lineup of McKnight Theater Artist Fellows showing works in progress tonight at Mixed Blood each have well-deserved reputations for their incredible talents. Sonya Berlovitz shows Familie, a poetic multi-disciplinary, semi-autobiographical glimpse of life’s stages and relationships; Thomasina Petrus shows Pulling A Groin, a hilarious staging of two sisters ditching emotional and physical junk; and to top it off the incredible Kim Richardson shows Follies, a delightful and surprising art cabaret made and performed with Ryan Patrick based on Ziegfeld’s Follies. All in all, must-attend evening for performance fans. 7 PM. Free, reservations accepted. —Peter Armenian

Mixed Blood Theater, 1501 S 4th St, MPLS; mixedblood.com