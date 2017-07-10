Matthew Sweet In-store Performance & Signing

Posted on July 10, 2017 at 9:20 am
matthew sweet

If all of the Twincy Flannel Dads™ beat you to tickets to tonight’s Matthew Sweet show at the Turf Club, you can still see the talented songwriter and poster child for 90s alt-rock (“Girlfriend”, “Sick of Myself”) at his happy hour in-store at the Electric Fetus. Sweet be signing his new album Tomorrow Forever, which is just as catchy and hook-laden as his classic work, but has more diversity in his sound (with two albums’ worth of tracks, btw) and has been landing very positive reviews across the board. 6 PM. Free.Otis Wilder

Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave S, MPLS; electricfetus.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.