Matthew Sweet In-store Performance & Signing

If all of the Twincy Flannel Dads™ beat you to tickets to tonight’s Matthew Sweet show at the Turf Club, you can still see the talented songwriter and poster child for 90s alt-rock (“Girlfriend”, “Sick of Myself”) at his happy hour in-store at the Electric Fetus. Sweet be signing his new album Tomorrow Forever, which is just as catchy and hook-laden as his classic work, but has more diversity in his sound (with two albums’ worth of tracks, btw) and has been landing very positive reviews across the board. 6 PM. Free. —Otis Wilder

Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave S, MPLS; electricfetus.com