Matt B’s Elimidate Episode

Gregarious Du Nord mixologist and intrepid progressive activist Matt B. is a beloved local treasure in human form, and the only way he could get any better is if he made an appearance on the crazy cable show Eliminate back in the mid aughts—which he did. And he wore a headband through most of it! Tonight, after years of people asking, Matt and his many buds will be showing his infamous episode at Du Nord as a fundraiser for his pick for Mayor, Ray Dehn. Tickets include a drink and can also include food and raffle tickets for Dehn merch. 7 PM. $10-20. —Taylor Carik

Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 E 32nd St, MPLS; dunordcraftspirits.com