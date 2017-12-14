Mary Jo Pehl presents Everything Must Go

Say it ain’t Jo! Mary Jo Pehl of Mystery Science Theater 3000 (the good first one) fame, not to mention many appearances on NPR, Rifftrax, podcasts, stand-up stages, solo shows, even in big deal Lady Dynamite, will be stepping on to and then off the performance for the last time. For her finale she’ll be saying goodbye to some of her beloved props and bits, sharing stories from her showbiz career, impersonations, and more. Grab tickets early for this one, it’s a big deal and will likely fill up fast. 7 PM. $10. —Margeaux Devereaux

Strike Theater, 824 18th Ave NE, MPLS; strike.theater