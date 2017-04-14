Mark Schoening Artist Reception At Forage Modern Workshop

We’re big fans of Forage Modern Workshop’s ultra-hip modern house and lifestyle goods, especially their excellent magazine selection. We also always enjoy the artwork they host and incorporate into their store displays, and this Saturday Forage welcomes Mark Schoening, a visiting lecturer in the Department of Art at the University of Minnesota who also runs The Porch Gallery in MPLS. His cool paintings and prints are bright and flat, but through color and layering look like movable 3D sculptures. (Btw, Schoening pointed out to us there’s plenty of time to pop into his reception then head over to the Soap Factory for Here Comes Jesus: A Video Series By Josh McGarvey, so we’ll take his informed advice!) Saturday, 4-6 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Forage Modern Workshop, 4023 E Lake St, MPLS; foragemodernworkshop.com