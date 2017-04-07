Mark Mallman + BNLX + The Toxenes

Saturday night’s big bill of rock ‘n’ roll makes an excellent excuse to check out the cool remodeled hall at the Uptown VFW if you somehow haven’t made it over in the last year. Along with Mr. Marathon Mark Mallman, it’s a rare appearance from Mr. Music Ed Ackerson and his BNLX crew and the Mss. in the dangerous and sultry garage rock trio The Toxenes. Plus you can still pop over to the small bar and sing karoake in-between sets. Saturday, 9 PM. $8 advance, $10 door. —Paul Cajun

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org