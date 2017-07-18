Marijuana Deathsquads + PEOPLE Present Market Research

Want to get a listen to the new EP from Har Mar Superstar and probably hang out at the bar with him? Stop into the newer monthly new music party at Draft Horse presented by local art music makers Marijuana Death Squads and PEOPLE. Along with Har Mar’s tracks, they’ll have new tunes from Ultra Suede and The Trappistines, plus their own crunchy sounds. Pro tip: Get the full charcuterie plate, both meat and cheese, it’s one of Twincy’s top snacks. 10 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

The Draft Horse,117 14th Ave NE, MPLS; thedrafthorsempls.com