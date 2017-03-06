Marcia Ball

Start your week off with a little musical heat from Louisiana music hall of famer Marcia Ball. The tawdry piano-playing vocal powerhouse has won acclaim and legions of dedicated fans alike with her mix of roadhouse blues style and authentic New Orleans boogie. So many fans, in fact, we’re surprised that tickets are still available to either of her Dakota shows, ya’heardme. 7 PM. $35. 9 PM. $25. —Theo Felter

Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant, 1010 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; dakotacooks.com