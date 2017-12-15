Manchita, Kristoff Krane & Sophia Eris

What could possibly be better than seeing an insane bill with Kristoff Krane (who we’re glad to be hearing quite a bit of on the airwaves this week), rap hellion Manchita, and breakout Lizzo DJ and spectacular solo artist Sophia Eris? Seeing them at the award-winning Modist Brewing’s tap room, where you’ll be right up close, body shaking from their beats, drinking Dilly Dillys and Phreshes. Definitely grab tickets ahead of time and congrats to our ticket winner Lauren H! Friday, 8:30 PM. $8 advance, $10 door. —Hank Stacks

Modist Brewing, 505 North 3rd St, MPLS; modistbrewing.com