Magic Mike Ladies Night: Buns & Bowties

Speaking of shirtless hunks, the original tour members of US Chippendales, Men of Playgirl Magazine, and The Men of LaBare make a stop at the Joke Joint, although we’re guessing there’s going to be a lot more “wooo’s” than laughs for tonight’s Magic Mike night. Pro Tip: Spend the extra money for the VIP tables—if you’re going to go, really it do it up. 7:30 PM. $25-40. —Ashlynn McKinney

Joke Joint Comedy Club, 801 Sibley Memorial Hwy, STPL; jokejointcomedyclub.com