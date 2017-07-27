Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Posted on July 27, 2017 at 5:10 am
road warrior

Twincy: FilmTown™ has always had a strong film scene when it comes to international, intellectual, and cult classics, but we’re now blessed with to be in an era where every week has a screening (or two) of action flicks, 80s staples, and even anti-intellectual blockbusters. For example, stop into the Parkway tonight to catch George Miller’s Mad Max sequel about the post-apocalyptic Australian wasteland (or future post-climate change U.S.?) with a young and gritty Mel Gibson and Vernon Wells at his peak. 8 PM. $10.Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com

