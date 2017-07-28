Lyric Marid & Rich Garvey Present The Network

When the hard-hustling and humble MPLS MC Rich Garvey asked us to sponsor this big show The Network, we immediately said yes. Along with a set from the up-and-coming Man of the People, Garvey and Lyric Marid have lined-up a big night of the next generation of local talent: Gaines FM, Solostar, Piloto Williams, John X (comedy), sets by DJ’s DJLow and DJ Cam Jones, and the night’s host, Devon Reason. Btw, RSVP and use the hashtag #TheNetwork on your socials for 1/2 off cover and exclusive merch from the sponsors. Saturday, 9 PM. $5 advance, $10 door. —Taylor Carik

Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; nomadpub.com