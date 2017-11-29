Lutsen 99er Kick-Off Party

Posted on November 29, 2017 at 5:00 am
Lutsen 99er

We’re not long-distance mountain bike riders, but after watching the trailer for next year’s Lutsen 99er, maybe we could be. Trail riding through the very picturesque North Shore bike trails with your buds and then heartily celebrating? Looks really fun. We’re at least sold enough to pop into Fulton’s tap room tonight to hear more about the event—and maybe even register after a few Sweet Childs. 5 PM. Free.Hank Stacks

Fulton Tap Room, 414 6th Ave N, MPLS; fultonbeer.com

