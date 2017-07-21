Lumières Françaises

Posted on July 21, 2017 at 5:15 am
Lumières françaises

It’s really tough to look through the lineup of Lumières Françaises—a week-long festival highlighting the brightest talent in French independent cinema presented by the Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul—and not want to see every single film. The slate introduces an exciting new generation of rising French-language talent on both sides of the camera, from rebellious comedies to exquisite dramas and vivid documentaries. July 20th-27th. $10 general public, $7 Film Society members.Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com

