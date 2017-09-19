Lucid VanGuard + Joe Kopel + Thomas Abban

It’s a trio of new music makers tonight at Icehouse: Sonic landscapers Lucid VanGuard put together soundtracks to unseen pictures that land somewhere in-between cinematic and electro-pop soul. They’re a great match on the bill for up-and-comer Thomas Abban, whose dynamic melodies, guitar work, not to mention theatrical live shows—he and his mask go from whisper soft to heavy Hendrix riffage like flipping a switch—have been winning lots of fans and local acclaim. Clever singer-songwriter Joe Kopel, who reminds us of Jonathan Richman in all the best ways with lines like “Everything you do is the company way, it’s the Pepsi way, it’s the Target way, yes we really love you here at Chevrolet”, opens the exciting show. 10 PM. 7 PM. —Paul Cajun

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com