Young adults face different challenges than most people who find themselves in the role of “caregiver,” a difficult experience captured and shared in the new Love Labor Project. The community built uniquely by and for young adult caregivers kicks off with a theatrical performance at Pillsbury House + Theatre that illuminates the experiences of a young person caring for their parent. Following this weekend’s run of shows, the Love Labor Project—a partnership with Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA), Gilda’s Club – Twin Cities, Jack’s Caregiver Coalition, and Angel Foundation—will continue its work to provide services, resources and visibility to address those challenges. November 14th-17th. $10. —Hank Stacks

Pillsbury House + Theatre, 3501 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis; pillsburyhouseandtheatre.org