Love Daze: The Rich Garvey Miniseries

Here’s another good entry in our Twin ResidenCities™—the hard hustling and humble MC Rich Garvey and DJ Blamsiss have put together some really good lineups for hip-hop and new music fans. Tonight’s show includes sets from Adrian Fields, D’Allen White (an up-and-comer who will likely be a big name in the next few years), Sieed Brown, Secrets fav Devata Daun, and Unknown Creatures. 9 PM. $7. —Taylin Cooper

Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; nomadpub.com