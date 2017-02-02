Love Daze: The Rich Garvey Miniseries

Posted on February 2, 2017 at 5:05 am
love daze

Here’s another good entry in our Twin ResidenCities™—the hard hustling and humble MC Rich Garvey and DJ Blamsiss have put together some really good lineups for hip-hop and new music fans. Tonight’s show includes sets from Adrian FieldsD’Allen White (an up-and-comer who will likely be a big name in the next few years), Sieed Brown, Secrets fav Devata Daun, and Unknown Creatures. 9 PM. $7.Taylin Cooper

Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; nomadpub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.