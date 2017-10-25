Loring Grand Opening + Transmission Presents: The Killing Moon

They’re back! The Loring—which you’ll remember as the Loring Pasta Bar that recently shuttered when owner Jason McLean faced renewed sexual assault allegations—is now owned and operated by it’s staff and they’re celebrating their grand opening tonight with complimentary wine and apps, complimentary valet, giveaways and more. Plus, later in the night, DJ Jake Rudh and Transmission bring the best of their dark sides to the dance floor with The Killing Moon, a night of goth, dark new wave, post-punk and more. 5 PM happy hour, 9 PM music. —Art Humes

Loring Bar & Restaurant, 327 14th Ave SE, MPLS; loringbarrestaurant.com