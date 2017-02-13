Lordi 25 Year Anniversary MonsTour

Lordi are the Finnish version of GWAR, complete with the freaky make-up, other-world puppetry costumes, and shredding riffs. Two big differences, though: Lordi’s puts more accessible melody into their metal music (their “Hard Rock Hallelujah” was most popular Finnish Eurovision entry ever) and they won’t shoot fake foam piss all over the crowd. The monsters stop at The Cabooze tonight on their 25th Anniversary Tour. 5:30-10:15 PM. $25-65. —Paul Cajun

Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; cabooze.com