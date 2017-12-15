Lord of the Rings Trilogy

It’s mid-December, and you know what that means! Holiday movies! Classics like Frosty the Snowman and It’s A Wonderful Life . . . and Star Wars? . . . and Lord of the Rings? Anyway, the fantasy holiday trilogy tradition returns to the Riverview Theater with its one ring to rule them all, cosplaying fans, pizza sold in the lobby between films, and all Sunday-long 730 minute(!) run time. We recommend getting there early with your seating strategy pre-planned—if you’re going to lock in an aisle seat or try sit with all of your own fellowship. Sunday, 10:45 AM. $12 advance, $15 door. —Tyler Arwen

The Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave S, MPLS; riverviewtheater.com