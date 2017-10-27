Lord Humungus 2017
Posted on October 27, 2017 at 5:14 am
Another tap room Halloween party recommendation? Well, yes, since the Modist Brewing release party for their Lord Humungus will be as crazy as the rye beer. First the party: think the new Mad Max meets block party with some live art and loud bands like Bloodnstuff, Black Widows, Chalk, and more. Then there’s the beer: The Lord Humungus is tailor-made for the beer-venturous with its 53% rye and 11.8% ABV. Maybe temper your post-apocalyptic drinking with some of Modist’s highly regarded and tasty other brews while you’re there. Saturday, 12 PM bottle release. Free. 5 PM party, $5. —Art Humes
Modist Brewing, 505 North 3rd St, MPLS; modistbrewing.com