Logan’s Run

The Trylon’s Disco Inferno: 1970s Dystopia series just keeps delivering classics! Tonight and tomorrow the microcinema shows the sci-fi masterpiece Logan’s Run, where Michael York, a future cop in “perfect world of total pleasure”, hunts down people running from their “renewal”. The hunter of course becomes the hunted, the big lies of his utopia become exposed, and Logan discovers that there’s much more to life than he’s been lead to believe. All that, and there’s amazing 70s set pieces, costumes, and hairstyles. 7 & 9:15 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org