Live Transmission 2: BNLX + Two Harbors + The Rope + Graveyard Club + Monica LaPlante + Finesse

Jake Rudh‘s beloved new wave/post-punk dance night once again joins forces with BNLX, the rock project of similarly beloved local music man Ed Ackerson, and other great hometown bands to fill up the Uptown VFW with live nouveaux retro tunes. Two Harbors, The Rope, Graveyard Club, Finesse, and Secrets favs Monica LaPlante will all be doing sets of half of their own material and half classic Transmission fare, plus tunes in-between from Rudh. Friday, 8:30 PM. $8-10. —Eli Monson-Gramble

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org