Live Fashion Gallery

Another cool Fashion Week MN #FWMN event, La Chouchou (French for “teacher’s pet”, which is great) transform the FOOD Building into a living gallery with models throughout the building showcasing looks from six different designers and an “unconventional materials challenge”. And of course, since it’s a fashion party in the FOOD Building, in addition to the clothes, there’s a cash bar and apps to go with the mingling. Dress to impress! 7 PM. $25. —Margeaux Devereaux

FOOD BUILDING, 1401 Marshall St NE, MPLS; foodbuilding.com