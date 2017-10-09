Live Drone Racing

If you’ve never seen live drone racing–actually one of the world’s fastest growing sports—get your introduction tonight at Bauhaus. Some of the top pilots in our area will do demos inside and outside the tap room, including a race, and since the drones come with first-person cameras, the high speed action will also be streamed on the tap room screens. Plus a few lucky attendees will win their own micro-fpv drones (just watch out for all the hardcore networkers who are there as a part of Twin Cities Startup Week). 6-9 PM. Free. —Josh Lovett

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, MPLS; bauhausbrewlabs.com