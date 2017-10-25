Little Fevers

The Hook & Ladder keeps giving you great mid-week live music incentives to check out their space—not to mention their top notch beer selection—and tonight’s free show from Little Fevers is yet another. The playful pop rockers, including the intrepid Lucy Michelle, take the Hook’s stage for this (and next month’s) fourth free Wednesday and tonight’s show includes sets from scene staples Chris Koza and Brian Just. And we’re serious about the beer, the happy hour runs 6-8 PM and you’ll want to be there for that. 7 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com