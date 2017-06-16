LIT Community Picnic

No One Parties Harder Than Our Lit Scene™, and that likely includes BBQs, too. Journal and scene catalyst Rain Taxi celebrates the 8th anniversary of their Twin Cities Literary Calendar with a mix and mingle with some of their outstanding partners like Graywolf Press, Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute, Coffee House Press, Milkweed Editions, many of our great hometown bookstores, and much more. It’s just a bunch of all-stars! They’ll have the refreshments and some snacks, bring your lunch and “water” bottle. Saturday, Noon-2 PM. Free, RSVP encouraged. —Hank Stacks

“The Commons”, 425 Portland Ave S, MPLS; commonsmpls.com