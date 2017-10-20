Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English

Quick! Grab the last of the tickets! Regular Secrets Readers know we absolutely love the innovative and genre-bending “classical music” programming of Liquid Music and the SPCO, and they kick off their 2017-18 season tonight in a huge way. Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English pairs virtuoso guitarist/composer/ electronic music artist Rafiq Bhatia with an immersive multimedia experience by MPLS-based visual artist Michael Cina and video artist Hal Lovemelt. Underneath/in-between the luminous organic and energized imagery, Bhatia will showcase his incredible musical talents, and also be joined by fellow Son Lux member Ian Chang (percussion), Jackson Hill (bass, synthesizers) and Nina Moffitt (vocals), plus Chang opens the evening with a solo set of electronic percussion. The piece—a world premiere copresented by The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music Series, the Walker Art Center, Jazz Gallery and Newfields: A Place for Nature & the Arts—will definitely be a brilliant event that you won’t want to miss—but if you don’t get tix fast enough, be sure to look at the rest of the Liquid Music schedule. Saturday, 8 PM. $20. —Taylor Carik

Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; walkerart.org