What’s better than seeing one of the bold new musical presentations from the indispensable Liquid Music series from the SPCO? A double-header! And not only that, this week’s commissioned works also include dance elements into each performance. Award winning composer and pianist Dustin O’Halloran composed and performs 1 0 0 1, a new “electronics-forward existentialist performance” with choreography and dance by Fukiko Takase and Bryan Senti on the violin. Very cool. Then MPLS-based composer, saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist savant Mike Lewis (Andrew Bird, Bon Iver, Happy Apple) and internationally acclaimed performer Eva Mohn team up for When Isn’t Yet, which will deliver “a singular experience of intimate gesture and analogue connectivity”. Coauthors Sarah Baumert and Maggie Bergeron will also participate, as well as extra-exciting last-minute addition of drummer extraordinaire JT Bates. These shows are must see events for any fans of artsy or experimental music and performance, and this one is so stacked that we definitely rec getting your tickets ahead of time. Wednesday, April 17th-Thursday, April 18th, 7:30 PM. $30. —Taylor Carik

The Lab Theater, 700 N 1st St, MPLS; thelabtheater.org