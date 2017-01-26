LIP LAB With DJ’s Sarah White + Sensi Selector

Posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:10 am
Tattersall

The chances that you’ll hear Sarah White‘s preview mix and end up at tonight’s Lip Lab dance night with White and Sensi Selector is high. Very high. Like 80-90%. Plus Tattersall has those dangerously good cocktails; here’s our standard warning again, if you’re not paying attention you could end up quick drinking 5 of them with both positive (uninhibited throwing of shapes on the dance floor) and negative ($60+ bar tab). But maybe that’s what your Thursday evening needs? 8 PM. Free. —Kelsey Anchos

Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave NE #150, MPLS; tattersalldistilling.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.