LIP LAB With DJ’s Sarah White + Sensi Selector
Posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:10 am
The chances that you’ll hear Sarah White‘s preview mix and end up at tonight’s Lip Lab dance night with White and Sensi Selector is high. Very high. Like 80-90%. Plus Tattersall has those dangerously good cocktails; here’s our standard warning again, if you’re not paying attention you could end up quick drinking 5 of them with both positive (uninhibited throwing of shapes on the dance floor) and negative ($60+ bar tab). But maybe that’s what your Thursday evening needs? 8 PM. Free. —Kelsey Anchos
Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave NE #150, MPLS; tattersalldistilling.com