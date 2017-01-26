LIP LAB With DJ’s Sarah White + Sensi Selector

The chances that you’ll hear Sarah White‘s preview mix and end up at tonight’s Lip Lab dance night with White and Sensi Selector is high. Very high. Like 80-90%. Plus Tattersall has those dangerously good cocktails; here’s our standard warning again, if you’re not paying attention you could end up quick drinking 5 of them with both positive (uninhibited throwing of shapes on the dance floor) and negative ($60+ bar tab). But maybe that’s what your Thursday evening needs? 8 PM. Free. —Kelsey Anchos

Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave NE #150, MPLS; tattersalldistilling.com