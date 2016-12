LIKEHELL Screening + Holiday Party

Need a little rock in your evening plans? The Uptown VFW will be throwing a holiday party that includes a screening of LIKEHELL, a rock band mockumentary narrated by Brian Oake and DJ Paper Sleeves spinning the pre- and post- show music. 8 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org