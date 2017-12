Lightnin’ Joe Peterson

It warms our cold, cynical, musical hearts whenever we see someone step up to carry the torch of original rock ‘n’ roll, and that’s exactly what Lightnin’ Joe Peterson will be doing tonight. Swing into the beautiful riverfront Aster Cafe to check out the brand new tunes from the touring multi-instrumentalist as Lightnin’ Joe and Co. prep them for a forthcoming EP. 8 PM. $5. —Paul Cajun

Aster Cafe, 125 Mainstreet SE, MPLS; astercafe.com