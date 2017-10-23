Life’s Parade

Posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:27 am
lifes parade

Find some time this week to head over to the Red Eye Theater and catch Life’s Parade, the third and final installment of their cinema-inspired plays by Red Eye Artistic Director Steve Busa and playwright Katharine Sherman. The inventive story and production draws from Douglas Sirk’s lush mid-century melodramas and tells the story of a divorcée wrapped up in over-the-top romantic fantasies trying to jumpstart her own life’s reinvention. Tonight’s showing, btw, is pay-as-able. Through Thursday, various showtimes. $10-20.Hitara

Red Eye Theater, 15 W 14th St, MPLS; redeyetheater.org

