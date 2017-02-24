Leslie Barlow: Loving

Painter Leslie Barlow‘s 10 large-scale paintings show everyday moments of tenderness, from intimate snapshots to images reminiscent of family portraits, that “represents the changing dynamics of Minnesota” in a very personal way. Barlow also mines the legal framework that hangs over people’s interracial relationships and mixed race people, studying the Loving v. Virginia Supreme Court Case and our country’s anti-miscegenation laws, for contextualizing her exciting exhibition that kicks off the always-excellent Public Functionary‘s fifth season. Saturday, 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave NE, MPLS; publicfunctionary.org