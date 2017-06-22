Lemonade Pride Kickoff Party

Union’s rooftop is going to be a red-hot hot spot during this weekend’s Pride festivities and the fun kicks off at the retractable roof venue with the new Queer ladies dance event Lemonade from BoobyTrap Mpls. Dbaz provides all the dance tunes from pop queens in any genre that will get people moving. Btw, there is a Pride Passport available that gets you into this party, the DJ Colette house music party downstairs at REV Ultra Lounge later tonight, and also Friday’s BoobyTrap event at Muse for a discount if you’re really going big on the drinks and dancing this year. 9:30 PM. $10 at the door. —Derrick Stephens

UNION, 731 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN; unionmpls.com