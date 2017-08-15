Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires + Eleganza! + The Bad Man

The last time that Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires played here, they not only shared the stage with the equally hard-rockin’ locals of Eleganza!, they put on one of the best shows in recent memory—and that was at Treehouse Records even before their night gig! We expect that kind of intimate party vibe to happen again on Tuesday at the 7th Street Entry as Eleganza! again plays ahead of the new wave southern rockers, this time with additional local openers The Bad Man. Tuesday, 7:30 PM. $10 advance, $12 door. —Hank Stacks

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com