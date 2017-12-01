Le Samourai

There was a noticeable murmur among MPLS + STPL fans of classic film when the Trylon announced they were showing a 35mm print of Le Samourai. Rightfully so—the French-Italian noir battle of assassins classic is widely considered one best films of all time (a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes) and its quiet cool has influenced everyone from directors John Woo and Jim Jarmusch to Madonna. If you’ve yet to be to the ciné since it’s remodel, here’s a perfect excuse to go. Friday-Sunday. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org