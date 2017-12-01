Le Samourai

Posted on December 1, 2017 at 5:05 am
le samourai

There was a noticeable murmur among MPLS + STPL fans of classic film when the Trylon announced they were showing a 35mm print of Le Samourai. Rightfully so—the French-Italian noir battle of assassins classic is widely considered one best films of all time (a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes) and its quiet cool has influenced everyone from directors John Woo and Jim Jarmusch to Madonna. If you’ve yet to be to the ciné since it’s remodel, here’s a perfect excuse to go. Friday-Sunday. $8.Curt Stanski   

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.