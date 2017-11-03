Later Nights Live Podcast Recording

Much like other media programs, the locally grown Late Nights Minneapolis talk show is making the pivot to podcasts! Take the co-hosts from your own podcast to the live recording at the BLB cabaret where the fresh-faced and enthusiastic Late Nights comedy crew will dial up all the comedy bits, sketches, games, and guests of Late Nights with more freedom from the hosted format. Saturday, 10 PM. $8. —Peter “The Skeeter” Armenian

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com