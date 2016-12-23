LAST CALL: A Holiday Market

Alright, this is it! You basically have today to get your gifts without having to actually go out on Christmas Eve, and the holiday market at the FOOD BUILDING will be a great place to go. And not just for foodies—there’s A Mano homegoods, Bitter Buffalo prints, goods from gifting studio Minny and Paul, and a bunch of others. Plus there’s beer from Fulton, the fantastic purveyor tenants in the building, and a gift wrapping station. Actually, maybe waiting until today to do your shopping was a good idea. 3-9 PM. Free. —Greyson Mitchell

FOOD BUILDING, 1401 Marshall St NE, MPLS; foodbuilding.com