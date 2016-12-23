LAST CALL: A Holiday Market
Posted on December 23, 2016 at 5:15 am
Alright, this is it! You basically have today to get your gifts without having to actually go out on Christmas Eve, and the holiday market at the FOOD BUILDING will be a great place to go. And not just for foodies—there’s A Mano homegoods, Bitter Buffalo prints, goods from gifting studio Minny and Paul, and a bunch of others. Plus there’s beer from Fulton, the fantastic purveyor tenants in the building, and a gift wrapping station. Actually, maybe waiting until today to do your shopping was a good idea. 3-9 PM. Free. —Greyson Mitchell
FOOD BUILDING, 1401 Marshall St NE, MPLS; foodbuilding.com