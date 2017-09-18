Lakes & Legends Adventure Film Series

Posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:55 am
lakes legends

Kicking off the brand new four-installment series of the Lakes & Legends Adventure Film Series, the brewery tonight hosts a happy hour and then screening of Adventure Minnesota Films’, Jeff’s World that follows renowned route developer and Minnesotan Jeff Engel and friends, as they develop this new and wild climbing area. And if you’re on the fence, attendees get a free pint glass and the first 20 in the door get a brewery tour, and check out the very cool trailer of climbers hanging off cliffs. 5 PM doors, 7 PM screening. $10 advance, $12 door.Curt Stanski

Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave, MPLS; lakesandlegends.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.