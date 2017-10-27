Lake Street Beat + BIENNALE BeInAlley

If you’ve been missing the presence of the truly forward-looking Shoebox art space on Lake Street, you’ll be happy to know that artist and curator Sean Smuda is back with Pirsig Projects and that the new spot—still on Lake, close the former location, and just below where Robert Pirsig wrote Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance—holds its grand opening with a tremendous twofer of artwork. First, the inaugural exhibition of Lake Street Beat features a great group of artists and follows on Pirsig’s ruminations on “quality”; Then on the walls of the alley, the aptly named BIENNALE BeInAlley showcases political poster work. It’s a Must-Attend for local fans. Friday, 6-9 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Pirsig Projects, 734 E Lake St, MPLS