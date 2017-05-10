Lake Monster Beer Dinner At Town Talk Diner

After reading a few write-ups about the turnaround at the once iconic Town Talk Diner (formerly le Town Talk and now a gastropub), we returned our bellies to their bar and, true to what we’ve been told, the food, drink, and service was fantastic. The new approach features locally sourced fresh food and a menu that changes daily. Our only contention was that it was a little pricey, however, at tonight’s $45 4-course beer dinner with Atlantic Soft Shell Crab and Leg of Lamb and churros(!) and Lake Monster brews is way cheaper than other quality dinners that you can find throughout Twincy. We hope you opened your newsletter early today, because there were still tickets when we sent it out, but quick readers may have already filled up the limited seating. 7 PM. $45. —Art Humes

Town Talk Diner & Gastropub, 2707 E Lake St, MPLS; towntalkmpls.com